Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Check out the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 in Mumbai

Situated in a narrow bylane of Lalbaug is the Mumbai’s one of the famous Sarvajanik Ganpati ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’. Founded in 1934, the idol is known as the ‘one who fulfills all wishes’. From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, millions of devotees flock the pandal to get a glimpse of the God of wisdom. The idol is worshipped for eleven days and immersed on Anant Chaturdashi. In 2018, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 13 to 23. The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on – at – pm.

Those who cannot visit the pandal to see Bappa, need not worry. Here’s the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja and other activities at the mandal.

The legendary design of the idol is now patent protected. To get a glimpse of the favourite god there are two lines – a general line and the other ‘navas’ line. The navas line is for those devotees who wish to worship idol right near the idol’s feet, while the general line is a few meters away from the idol.