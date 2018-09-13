Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Brett Lee seeks blessing from Sion’s GSB Seva Mandal’s Bappa in Mumbai; see pics

Today, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, many renowned personalities in the world, as well as common people, welcomed Lord Ganesha to worship him. Amid all the personalities, former Australian fast bowler, Brett Lee visited at Sion’s GSB Seva Mandal to seek blessings of the God of knowledge.

See pictures:

Mumbai: Former Australian Cricketer Brett Lee participates in the #GaneshChaturthi celebrations at Sion East’s GSB Seva Mandal. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IBi5tsXXDf

— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

Brett Lee can be seen in total traditional attire. He is donning light green kurta and white pyjama in which he is looking like a perfect devotee of Ganpati. A smile on his face shows the satisfaction of getting blessings from Bappa.

After all, Sion GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganpati has been known to be fulfilling the wishes of their devotees. Hence, it’s not surprising to see Brett Lee at Bappa’s pandal. Since yesterday, many Bollywood celebs have been posting their pictures of bringing Bappa at home.

Let’s see who would be the next visiting Ganpati Bappa’s darbar in Mumbai.