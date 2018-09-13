Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 50,000 police deployed for the festival in Mumbai

Mumbai: During the two important festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharam, the Mumbai police has deployed 50000 police personnel for the bandobast in Mumbai. The local police, zonal police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police (RCP), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Traffic Police, Home Guards, Coast Guards and the Indian Navy have been deployed for the bandobast.

According to Manjunath Singe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai police spokesperson, “5000 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance across Mumbai. Children’s help centre for missing children have been installed. We have deployed police personnel in plain clothes for safety of women and children.”

First aid, medical help centres and civil facility centres will be provided at all immersion points in the city. Coast guards and boats will be stationed at immersion points, who will prevent people to go into deep waters. There is a special bandobast for Lalbaugcha Raja. 11 Deputy Commissioner of Police, four Assistant Police Commissioners, 20 Police Inspectors, 59 Assistant Police Inspectors, 500 constables, a platoon of SRPF and a team of RCF have been deployed.