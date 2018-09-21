Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 50,000 cops, 5,000 CCTVs, drones to be used as security measure during immersion on Sunday

Mumbai: Mumbai police will use drones as well as a large network of over 5,000 CCTV cameras to maintain vigil during the immersion of Ganesh idols Sunday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, a senior official said. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said Friday that 50,000 police personnel, including those from specialised units like Force One, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATC) would be deployed. Singe informed that additional manpower in the form of 12 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of the Rapid Action Force as well as Home Guards will be utilised.

Plainclothes policemen would also mingle in the crowd to keep an eye on the security of women and children. “Our focus will be on anti-sabotage checks and anti- terrorism measures. Accordingly, BDDS and dog squads will be kept ready to respond to any situation,” he said. Singe said that the city has 162 idol immersion spots, including Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar, Juhu, Versova and Powai, and several of them will have CCTV cameras in place.

Over 5000 CCTV cameras, which will be monitored from the police control room, will be in place for the immersion processions, Singe said. He added that the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, among the most famous and crowded of public festivities in the metropolis, will have a special arrangement of drones to cover the immersion route till Girgaum Chowpatty. On Sunday, 3,161 traffic police and 500 wardens will be deputed to regulate traffic, he said. He added that 53 roads will closed for traffic, 56 roads will made one-way and 99 roads will be closed for heavy vehicles.

He asked people to not believe in rumours and to get in touch with the police by way of social media platforms like Whatsapp and Twitter and a dedicated police helpline. Instructions have been given to police stations to ensure implementation of High Court orders on noise pollution, he said, adding that cases were registered against 103 Ganesh Mandals for violating these norms.