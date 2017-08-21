Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ganpati idols made of cow dung is the new ‘go green’

It’s just few days remaining to Ganesh Chaturthi and people all around India are all set to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Interestingly, this year Ganesha idols made of cow-dung are also gaining popularity.

An auditor and cow shelter owner, Nilesh Tupe, is selling Ganapati idols made from cow dung. With rising awareness about eco-friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations, this Nerul-resident is offering devotees a way of going green. Since the past few years, many citizens have switched to celebrating Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly manner. Tupe, 32, had a similar vision and did extensive research on ‘panchgavya’ which comprises cow urine, fresh dung, milk, curd, and ghee. He implemented the knowledge to help the city go green and pollution free. Nilesh’s inspiration behind this venture is deeply rooted in the history of festivities in India.

The idols made of dung can be immersed at home, with the dissolved material serving as manure. Tupe himself maintains a 25-acre gaushala, with over 60 cows, in Kharghar.

While devotees are leaving no stone unturned to make the celebration a grand one, environment activists and leaders are also urging people to opt for eco-friendly Ganesh idols. And the recent one in that are Union Cabinet Minister for Chemicals, Fertilisers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananthkumar. Ananthkumar too appealed to citizens to adopt “ECO-GANESHA” idols.

Sharing an important message on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “I urge all my fellow citizens to adopt “ECO-GANESHA” idol for this Puja.

I urge all my fellow citizens to adopt “ECO-GANESHA” idol for this Puja. An article by @adamya_chetana on Eco-friendly Ganesha #Sasyagraha pic.twitter.com/GPpaZNT1Mv — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) August 20, 2017

He shared an article by an NGO which highlights how Lord Ganesha is a ‘God of Nature’ and represents several natural elements, suggesting that the harmful ingredients would not please or impress the Hindu God. Meanwhile, his tweet received a positive response and people lauded him for his initiative.

But to note, this is note the first time that a minister has come forward, highlighting the benefits of eco-friendly idols. In an address to the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ PM Modi last year too urged people to use natural clay idols. Meanwhile, from last year, several political leaders, actors, and eminent personalities have tried to remind citizens about their responsibilities towards nature while celebrating the particular festival.