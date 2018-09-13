Ganesh Chatruthi 2018: Ten must-visit Ganeshas in Mumbai

Mumbai: This year, The Free Press Journal brings you 10 Ganeshas which are a must-see.

Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli

Popularly called ‘Mumbaicha Raja’, this is one of the first Ganpati mandals to become famous and keep the tradition going. It is also the oldest mandal in Lalbaug. This is its 85th year of celebration and features a 20-foot high idol.

LOCATION: Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug

NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Lower Parel, Central line: Currey Road, Harbour line: Sewri

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day

Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug

Arguably the most popular Ganpati mandal in the city, the Lalbaugcha Raja is perceived to be the fulfiller of wishes. The mandal attracts millions of visitors each year. “Our theme this year is: Save the Environment. This is the first time we do not have a throne design behind the idol,” said Bala Kamble, president of the mandal.

LOCATION: Lalbaug market, GD Goenka Road, Lalbaug

NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Lower Parel, Harbour line: Cotton Green, Central line: Currey Road

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day

Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum

Started in 1893, this is the city’s oldest mandal. It celebrates the festival in the most traditional manner. It is also one of the few mandals which has never missed a celebration.

LOCATION: Keshavji Naik chawl, Girgaum

NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Charni Road

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day

Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle

Businessman and Ganesha devotee, Ravi Surve has been putting together one of the most unique sarvajanik mandals at Fortcha Icchapurti, south Mumbai. The mandal is in its 63rd year of operations and is one of the most famous in town.

LOCATION: Near CSMT

NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Churchgate, Central line: CSMT

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day

Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle

This is the richest mandal in Mumbai and is known for its ‘gold Ganesha’. This year, it will be under constant surveillance, through 48 CCTV cameras. This mandal has donated lakhs of rupees for Kerala flood relief.

LOCATION: GSB Sports Club Ground, Near SNDT Women’s College, King’s Circle, Matunga

NEAREST STATIONS: Harbour line: King’s Circle, Central and western line: Matunga

BEST TIME TO VISIT: 6 am to 11 pm

Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri

‘Andhericha Raja’ is to the suburbs what ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ is to south Mumbai and will celebrate its 53rd year. This year, the mandal is featuring a replica of one of the Ashtavinayak temples in Maharashtra. “The temple is of Chintamani, which is in Pune. Devotees can get a sneak peek in Mumbai itself,” said Uday Salian, committee member of the mandal.

LOCATION: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri (W)

NEAREST STATION: Andheri

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime of the day

Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala

This is also one of the richest mandals in the city, with a 63-year-old legacy and features a 14-foot high idol.

LOCATION: Dwarkanath Bhavan, Katrak Road, Wadala

NEAREST STATION: Harbour line: Wadala

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day

Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kastur Park, Borivli

With 120 co-operative housing societies being a part of the trust, this is one of the biggest mandals in the western suburbs. It is in its 40th year. “The theme this year is an experience of Pandharpur Wari. Instead of watching it in pictures, one can actually get a feel of it,” said Shivraj Ghatge, gansevak of the trust.

LOCATION: Kastur Park, Borivli (W), opposite Nirvana restaurant

NEAREST STATION: Borivli

BEST TIME TO VISIT: 7 pm onwards

Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Chinchpokli

It is the 99th year of ‘Chinchpoklicha Chintamani’. This year, the display will house a 16-foot high idol, with a theme of Brihadeeswara Temple, or Peruvudaiyar Koyil, one of the largest temples in South India, in Tamil Nadu.

LOCATION: Dattaram Lad Marg, Outside Chichpokli station.

NEAREST STATION: Chinchpokli

BEST TIME TO VISIT: 10 am to 5 pm (open all time, but avoid rush during these hours)

Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Wadalacha Raja, Wadala

One of the very few all-traditional mandals, the Wadalacha Raja revers tradition and is against any activity even remotely related to entertainment and glamour. They do not advertise.

LOCATION: David Baretto Road, Opposite Wadala Station

NEAREST STATION: Wadala Road, Harbour Line

BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day