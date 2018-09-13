Ganesh Chatruthi 2018: Ten must-visit Ganeshas in Mumbai
Mumbai: This year, The Free Press Journal brings you 10 Ganeshas which are a must-see.
Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli
Popularly called ‘Mumbaicha Raja’, this is one of the first Ganpati mandals to become famous and keep the tradition going. It is also the oldest mandal in Lalbaug. This is its 85th year of celebration and features a 20-foot high idol.
LOCATION: Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug
NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Lower Parel, Central line: Currey Road, Harbour line: Sewri
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day
Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug
Arguably the most popular Ganpati mandal in the city, the Lalbaugcha Raja is perceived to be the fulfiller of wishes. The mandal attracts millions of visitors each year. “Our theme this year is: Save the Environment. This is the first time we do not have a throne design behind the idol,” said Bala Kamble, president of the mandal.
LOCATION: Lalbaug market, GD Goenka Road, Lalbaug
NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Lower Parel, Harbour line: Cotton Green, Central line: Currey Road
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day
Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Girgaum
Started in 1893, this is the city’s oldest mandal. It celebrates the festival in the most traditional manner. It is also one of the few mandals which has never missed a celebration.
LOCATION: Keshavji Naik chawl, Girgaum
NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Charni Road
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day
Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle
Businessman and Ganesha devotee, Ravi Surve has been putting together one of the most unique sarvajanik mandals at Fortcha Icchapurti, south Mumbai. The mandal is in its 63rd year of operations and is one of the most famous in town.
LOCATION: Near CSMT
NEAREST STATIONS: Western line: Churchgate, Central line: CSMT
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day
Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle
This is the richest mandal in Mumbai and is known for its ‘gold Ganesha’. This year, it will be under constant surveillance, through 48 CCTV cameras. This mandal has donated lakhs of rupees for Kerala flood relief.
LOCATION: GSB Sports Club Ground, Near SNDT Women’s College, King’s Circle, Matunga
NEAREST STATIONS: Harbour line: King’s Circle, Central and western line: Matunga
BEST TIME TO VISIT: 6 am to 11 pm
Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, Andheri
‘Andhericha Raja’ is to the suburbs what ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ is to south Mumbai and will celebrate its 53rd year. This year, the mandal is featuring a replica of one of the Ashtavinayak temples in Maharashtra. “The temple is of Chintamani, which is in Pune. Devotees can get a sneak peek in Mumbai itself,” said Uday Salian, committee member of the mandal.
LOCATION: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri (W)
NEAREST STATION: Andheri
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime of the day
Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala
This is also one of the richest mandals in the city, with a 63-year-old legacy and features a 14-foot high idol.
LOCATION: Dwarkanath Bhavan, Katrak Road, Wadala
NEAREST STATION: Harbour line: Wadala
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day
Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kastur Park, Borivli
With 120 co-operative housing societies being a part of the trust, this is one of the biggest mandals in the western suburbs. It is in its 40th year. “The theme this year is an experience of Pandharpur Wari. Instead of watching it in pictures, one can actually get a feel of it,” said Shivraj Ghatge, gansevak of the trust.
LOCATION: Kastur Park, Borivli (W), opposite Nirvana restaurant
NEAREST STATION: Borivli
BEST TIME TO VISIT: 7 pm onwards
Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Chinchpokli
It is the 99th year of ‘Chinchpoklicha Chintamani’. This year, the display will house a 16-foot high idol, with a theme of Brihadeeswara Temple, or Peruvudaiyar Koyil, one of the largest temples in South India, in Tamil Nadu.
LOCATION: Dattaram Lad Marg, Outside Chichpokli station.
NEAREST STATION: Chinchpokli
BEST TIME TO VISIT: 10 am to 5 pm (open all time, but avoid rush during these hours)
Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Wadalacha Raja, Wadala
One of the very few all-traditional mandals, the Wadalacha Raja revers tradition and is against any activity even remotely related to entertainment and glamour. They do not advertise.
LOCATION: David Baretto Road, Opposite Wadala Station
NEAREST STATION: Wadala Road, Harbour Line
BEST TIME TO VISIT: Anytime in the day