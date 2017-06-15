FYJC online admissions 2017-18: Procedure, cut-off lists, and things to remember

FYJC Online Admission 2017-18 is coordinated by the School Education Department. Mumbai FYJC admission process will start from June 16. After the declaration of SSC results, it is now time to start the process of admission. The Deputy Director of Education Department has issued the FYJC admission process timetable.

The state government said it has revamped the process to make it more “student friendly”, but students said this revamp has only made it tougher for them to get a seat in a college of their choice. For the first time this year, the department will conduct a ‘zero round’ before it opens admissions for the general category. The zero round is for admissions to reserved seats-in-house, minority and management quotas and will be held between June 16 and June 27. But, students who apply in the ‘zero round’ cannot apply again for the general round. If they forgo the quota and decide to go through the online admission process, there is still no guarantee they will get a seat in the college they want.

Meanwhile, the department has announced that they will declare four cutoff list but if needed the colleges can put more cutoff list too to fill the seats. This process will go on till August 3.

FYJC admission process timetable:

Submission of online forms

16- 27 June

Normal list 30 June, Evening 5 o’clock

First Cutoff list

7 July, Evening 5

Admission date

8-11 July

Second Cut off

17 July, Evening 5

Admission date

18- 19 July

Third Cutoff list (If needed)

25 July, Evening 5

Admission 26-27 July till evening 5

Fourth cutoff (If Needed)

1 August, evening 5

Admission 2-3 August, till evening 5

Things to remember while filling online applications

Subjects offered by every college will be listed next to its name. This will include bifocal and vocational courses and the number of seats available for them. This will help students make an informed choice

Shorter College codes: College codes, which the aspirant enters into the online application form, have been shortened this year, so students write them correctly. Colleges located in Mumbai, for instance, will start with the college code-MUM. This will prevent students from accidentally choosing wrong colleges or those that are far from their homes.