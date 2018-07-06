FYJC First Merit List: Cut-offs get higher than last year in Mumbai

Mumbai: The merit list for first year junior colleges affiliated to Mumbai University was declared on Thursday, cutoffs are higher than last year. Through the online admission process, students can secure their admissions to the colleges they have been allotted until July 9.

The deputy director of education, Mumbai, on Thursday evening announced the data on allocations made under the first list, under which 2.3 lakh students have applied for the traditional streams in junior college. Of these 2,03,120 were total applicants and of these 1,20,568 were admitted. In the Arts stream, 12,611 students got admissions, 72,054 in Commerce, 34,840 in Science and 1,063 students were admitted to MCVC (Minimum Competency Vocational Courses).

Last year, a total of 32, 477 of the 2.3 lakh students who had applied in the general category had got admissions through quota and 53, 803 got their first preference. This meant only 63% students were left to compete in the next rounds. In the first round in 2017, the education department had allotted seats to around 1.56 lakh candidates of a total of 2.36 lakh who applied. Of these only 79,474 had confirmed their admissions.

Meanwhile, for Sathaye College in Vile Parle, the cut-off percentage for the academic year 2018-2019 is 92.6 per cent for Science, 89.4 per cent for Commerce, and 80.8 for Arts. For Vaze Kelkar College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mulund, the cutoff is 93 per cent for Science, 90.8 per cent for Commerce and 86.8 per cent for Arts. St Xavier’s does not have a Commerce stream, but the cutoff for Science is 90.4 per cent and for Arts, it is 94.2 per cent. Meanwhile, in Hinduja College, the cutoff for Science in the first merit list is 87 per cent, for Commerce, it is 89.2 per cent and for Arts 74.2 per cent. There has been a slight rise in the cut-off percentages of the colleges from last year.