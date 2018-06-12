Mumbai FYJC Admissions 2018: Students should check marks thoroughly as FYJC cut-offs are set to increase

Mumbai: Students who have received their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination results can now apply for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC). Students are informed to thoroughly check the cut off percentage of colleges as this year large number of students have scored high marks.

Students can complete the registration process online by filling the Form 1 of FYJC admission process. This includes personal details of students comprising of their name, address, date of birth, gender, contact and other related details. The registration process is mandatory for all students who wish to apply for admissions in the state.

Form 2 includes filling of marks secured and other academic details of students. Also, students can select 10 colleges in the preference list where they wish to secure admissions. In addition, this year, students can opt for bifocal courses online. Rajendra Ahire, in-charge deputy director of education managing FYJC admissions, said, “If students secure admissions in a particular college they will be considered out of the online system and will not be considered again.”

Students are informed to select colleges in preference list after a thorough check of cut off percentages. Rajpal Hande, Principal of Mithibai College, said, “Large number of students have scored high marks so the cut off percentage for all streams is bound to increase this year. There has been a lot of demand for engineering so cut off for Science is likely to be high this year.”

College authorities stated students should compare last year’s cut off marks, number of seats and choice of subjects offered by colleges. Marie Fernandes, Principal of St Andrew’s College, said, “Students can opt for colleges by comparing various aspects other than just cut off marks. Students of different boards have performed well which indicates they should not just fill colleges that are renowned.”

Re-exam schedule

Re-examination for SSC students: July 17 to August 2

Re-examination for HSC students: July 17 to August 4

Internal examination including oral or practical examinations: July 9 to 16

Students can fill application forms for re-examination: June 14 to 23

Payment of fees: June 25 to 28