FYJC 2018: First merit list for FJYC admissions out today; check at mumbai.11thadmission.net

The first general merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) was scheduled to be out at mumbai.11thadmission.net at 11 am today.

In the first merit list, applicants are being allocated colleges on the basis of their preference and ‘best of five’ scores. The list is being declared six days after the centralised admission process (CAP) committee released the general/provisional merit list. Student can take admission in the respective allotted colleges from July 6 to July 9 (excluding Sunday) between 11 am to 5 pm.

Here are steps to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 1′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If required, download and take a print out

FYJC 2018: Documents required during admission