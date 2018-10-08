Fuel Price Hike: Fuel prices continue to surge, petrol at Rs 87.50 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to surge on Monday, with petrol and diesel prices being hiked by 21 paise and 29 paise respectively. In the national capital, petrol is priced at Rs 82.03 per litre, while diesel rates have now escalated to Rs 73.82 following the revision. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 21 paise and 31 paise each. Petrol is retailed at Rs 87.50 and diesel is sold at Rs 77.37. On September 4, Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.