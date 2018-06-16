Mumbai: Citizens can now lodge their grievances on the MCGM 24×7 app, which can be downloaded on cellphones. A day after The Free Press Journal published a story on the technical glitch that affected the MCGM 24×7 app, the technology department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fixed it on Friday.

Users are now able to register, as they have now started receiving the auto-generated One-Time Password (OTP) SMSs. The OTP SMSs are still delayed by 10-15 minutes. Usually anybody accessing the app gets the OTP immediately. “I received the OTP after 15 minutes and only after that was I able to register and access the app,” said Shriraj Darekar, a person wanting to use this app.

Arun Joglekar, the director of the information department, on Friday confirmed that the technical issue had been resolved. Until Thursday, users who had downloaded the recent upgraded version of the app, could not register as they were unable to receive the OTPs on their cellphones. Repeated attempts to register gave them an error message — ‘No data received from the server’. The technical glitch was due to the changes made in the SMS port by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), with which the civic body has a tie-up.