FPJ Exclusive: Rohingya refugees are new victims of Mumbai flesh trade

Mumbai: First, it was the Bangladeshi girls who were sucked into flesh trade and forced to jive in dance bars of Mumbai, Thane and Kolkata. Now, it is the Rohingya refugee girls staying at unregistered shelter camps in Bangladesh who are being forced into human trafficking in Mumbai and Thane.

Recently, three Rohingya refugee girls were rescued from brothels in Thane by a Non-Governmental Organisation. Importantly, two of whom were minors.

There are many activists working in the field of rescue and rehabilitation of women and child trafficking; they said that unlike other victims, Rohingya refugees are a stateless people with unconfirmed origin. Lack of knowledge about the place of origin is a major hurdle that prevents activists from reuniting the victims with their families.

Triveni Acharya, President of Rescue Foundation said that two months ago they had rescued two women from brothels in Thane. While the victims claimed that they were originally from Bangla-desh, further investigations revealed their identity as Rohingya refugees.

Their Bangladesh-based counterparts also confirmed that the two victims were snatched from unregistered refugee camps near the border. “The members of our NGO’s and investigators are trained in identifying women who are forced into sex trade or illegally trafficked from other countries, and the Rohingyas were located in one such operation in Thane,” said Acharya.

Applications seeking to clear their return are pending with the Bangladesh high commission. Acharya said that a recent conversation with officials has given them some hope that they will be able to unite at least one of the victims with her family. Both victims are currently staying at the Boisor-based shelter home of the NGO.

The victims from Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Uzbekistan, once they are rescued, have to go through a long winding process of documentation before being deported to their respective countries.

Binoy Malik, an activist from Bangladesh who has been helping Rohingya refugees, said that sexual violence is very common in camps, especially those which are not registered. “Like the two victims we are trying to help, we keep getting requests for identification and relocation from over 50 NGOs and we keep trying to help as many as we can,” said Malik.