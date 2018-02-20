FPJ Exclusive: Ready to Quit NDA for Dalit Unity, says RPI leader Ramdas Athawale

After the Bhima-Koregaon riots, the focus is once again on Dalit unity, in order to consolidate the votes for 2019 elections. During the entire event and politics which unfolded thereafter, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of Bharip-Bahujan Mahasangh has emerged as a strong national Dailt leader, whereas Ramdas Athawale, president of Republican Party of India (RPI -A) and Union Minister for Social Justice has gone on the backfoot. While speaking with Vivek Bhavsar of Free Press Journal, Athawale highlighted the need for all Dalits to unite and wants Ambedkar to lead it.

RPI leader Rajendra Gawai spoke about Dalit unity. Do you think it is possible?

Dalit unity is always in demand. Dalit people wants all groups in Dalit politics to come together. First attempt of unity was tried in 1978, then in 1990 and later we came together in 1995. We fought 1996 Lok Sabha poll as an united Dalit forum. All groups including those of Prakash Ambedkar, Gawai, Khobragade and professor Jogendra Kawade came together.

There have been attempts even before, however, Dalit unity fails to sustain, why?

Previously, in 1990, the Dalit unity broke within three months. The reason was, I wanted to go with Congress because we wanted to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena. Whereas, Prakash Ambedkar was in favour of VP Singh. Ambedkar took the stand to go with Singh because he is a leader who has fought for Dalit cause. My stand was Janata Dal is a small political party. Those days, (Shiv Sena supremo) Balasaheb Thackeray had begun receiving overwhelming response for his rallies. Bahujan Samaj (Other Backward Classes) were with him. BJP and Sena had formed an alliance and the perception was they would definitely come to power in 1990. Sena had opposed the renaming of Marathwada University and Dalit community was against Sena-BJP. Our loyalties were divided and I went with Congress, which came to power in 1990.

As a result you gained personally? What about the Dalit cause?

I supported Congress and the party got Dalit votes because of me. The communities who were my followers voted for Congress and the party gave me a cabinet post. If other groups had joined Congress, then 15 to 20 legislators of RPI would definitely have won and at least 10 Dalit leaders would have become ministers.

Are you saying Prakash Ambedkar was the obstacle to Dalit unity?

I will not say that. But, even when high power committee took the final decision about alliance, Prakash alone opposed it. I was of the view, if we had all gone with Congress, it would have definitely been a government of Congress-RPI alliance. The common Dalit man too had the desire to go with Congress instead of Sena-BJP or the Third Front. I still feel, if all groups were to have supported it, more members of RPI would have got ministries and that definitely would have helped in resolving many issues faced by the Dalit community even today.

This is all now history. Later, you supported Nationalist Congress Party and now you are with the BJP. Ambedkar is with the Left and Rajendra Gawai is with NCP. Are you sure a Dalit unity is still possible? Gawai recently met you and appealed for the same?

Though we all are politically aligned with different ideologies, I am confident we can come together on a common agenda. I know, if we try again with this single purpose, Ambedkar will ask to go with Left parties, Kawade will be aggressively supporting Congress, Gawai will favour NCP. In such a situation, we should follow the teachings stated by Gautam Buddha. Which is, go with the majority.

Under whose leadership is this unity possible?

I am ready for the unity of Dalit groups. Prakash should accept the role of being the President of a united Dalit party. The decision of alliance should be taken on majority vote. I am ready to go with BJP, Congress or the Third Front or even on our own Dalit strength, if that is what all others want. I will accept it.

Will you accept to go with Congress since you are part of NDA?

I am ready to accept any decision. If we decide to go with Congress, I will quit from NDA. Ministerial post is not important for me. But, I will prefer to go with any party. Contest poll independently is not good option. Babasaheb Ambedkar too lost in elections.

What will be the base or agenda of the united Dalit party?

We have to think of a common agenda. Unity should be strictly followed by our followers right from grass level. If any leader or their followers rebel against the united party, they have to be boycotted by other groups. Strict norms have to be implemented.

There are many Dalit groups and each one has a separate leader. Practically speaking, is it possible to come under one umbrella?

Of course the option of a single party only and all Dalit political parties to merge is always there. At present, the original Republican Party of India which was formed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is with Rajendra Gawai. If, the party must get recognition, we need to merge all groups under one RPI. But, I personally think, for this, Prakash and I will have to come together. Bhima-Koregaon caste riot has taught us a lesson, that we need to be united.

After Bhima-Koregaon riots, Prakash Ambedkar has emerged as the only powerful Dalit leader and you were nowhere. Has Ambedkar filled the vacuum of Dalit leadership?

It is true, Prakash filled the space of leadership after Bhima Koregaon. But I too had condemned the riots. In fact, I held a rally on December 31, 2017, at Warud village and was informed of some suspicious activities. It was a ploy to target the Dalit community. On January 1, the riots were not between the Dalits and Brahmins. Brahmins never attack. They are less in number. It was a deliberate attack. I don’t know, who was behind it, court will take action against conspirators. Being a minister, I did not speak on the day of riots. Prakash took the opportunity. And the Dalit community is to be given credit for the success of the bandh, not Prakash alone.

The bandh in various part of state by Dalits wasn’t spontaneous as was seen. Do you think the statement to change the Constitution, the demand to dilute Atrocities Act and the Maratha Kranti Morcha has increased unrest among the people?

RSS leader M G Vaidya had given a statement about the change in Constitution. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified there is no such plan. It is a strategy of Congress to confuse the Dalits. I am a part of this government and I will not allow it to happen. These are only political allegations. Dalit atrocities is not a current issue. Even during Congress tenure, such atrocities occurred.

Are you happy with the Modi government?

I have worked with Congress and NCP. These party leaders had never speak about Babasaheb Ambedkar. Modi government has sanctioned Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill. Started BHIM app. Sanctioned various scheme for Dalits. I am happy with the Modi government. If we Dalits do not unite, I will go with the BJP again in the next elections.