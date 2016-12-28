Four dead, three injured in Mumbai-Pune Expressway mishap

Mumbai: Four people died on the spot and three were seriously injured in an accident involving two container trailers, a tempo and a car at Khalapur toll naka on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal constable Satish Hodekar said, “The accident took place at 8 am. atKhalapur toll naka, next to the food plaza. The accident took place on a lane at Khalapur entering Mumbai and that traffic towards Mumbai was affected. A trailer heading towards Mumbai was hit by another trailer from the rear. The impact was such that both the trailers veered into other lanes. A tempo which was also moving in the same direction, took an extreme left turn in its attempt to avoid the trailer, but lost control and toppled on the road. A car hit one of the trailers and turned turtle on the highway.”

The dead have been identified as Balasaheb Shinde (32), Sanjay Vitthal Pawar (40), Rajendra Patankar (41) and Nandkishore Mali (43).

Shinde, Pawar and Patankarwho were friends were travelling in the car. Shinde is a resident of Phaltan in Satara while Pawar and Patankar are residents of Navi Mumbai. Mali is the driver of the trailor.

DattatrajShejwal (58), RamchandraJadhav(57) and Bharat More (26) have been critically injured and were immediately rushed to a civil hospital in Khalapur. Shejwal, Jadhav and More are all residents of Pune.