Former SRA chief Vishwas Patil’s role in 33 SRA scams to be investigated: Maharashtra government

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that former Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) chief Vishwas Patil’s role will be investigated in as many as 33 SRA projects where irregularities have been found. The state government’s written reply came after 32 MLAs cutting across party lines raised the issue of dubious clearance of SRA projects by Patil many of which were cleared days before his retirement.

Among the files cleared by Patil were the MP Mill compound case where an SRA proposal which alloted extra building rights grant to slumdwellers at the MP Mill compound in Tardeo transferred to a scheme for project affected people. On second day of the winter session, MLAs raised the questions over Patil asking government what action has been taken in this matter. The government, however, assured that the action will be taken against him as per the rules once the inquiry report comes in.

Ironically, on behalf of the government, Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, who himself is facing an inquiry in the MP Mill compound case and the inquiry is being conducted by Lokayukta, replied to the questions raised by MLAs. BJP MLA Amit Satam asked whether it was true that one of the files missing in an SRA project was related to Vishwas Patil’s wife who was allegedly partner in the redevelopment project located at plush Juhu area.

Mehta said that a complaint has been registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station on November 30, as the said file is not available in the SRA office. “However the appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry report,” Mehta said in a written reply.