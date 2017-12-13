Former SRA chief Vishwas Patil’s role in 33 SRA scams to be investigated: Maharashtra government
Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that former Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) chief Vishwas Patil’s role will be investigated in as many as 33 SRA projects where irregularities have been found. The state government’s written reply came after 32 MLAs cutting across party lines raised the issue of dubious clearance of SRA projects by Patil many of which were cleared days before his retirement.
Among the files cleared by Patil were the MP Mill compound case where an SRA proposal which alloted extra building rights grant to slumdwellers at the MP Mill compound in Tardeo transferred to a scheme for project affected people. On second day of the winter session, MLAs raised the questions over Patil asking government what action has been taken in this matter. The government, however, assured that the action will be taken against him as per the rules once the inquiry report comes in.
Also Read: Maharashtra government plans to remove incompetent SRA developers
Ironically, on behalf of the government, Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, who himself is facing an inquiry in the MP Mill compound case and the inquiry is being conducted by Lokayukta, replied to the questions raised by MLAs. BJP MLA Amit Satam asked whether it was true that one of the files missing in an SRA project was related to Vishwas Patil’s wife who was allegedly partner in the redevelopment project located at plush Juhu area.
Mehta said that a complaint has been registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station on November 30, as the said file is not available in the SRA office. “However the appropriate action will be taken after the inquiry report,” Mehta said in a written reply.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Vile abuse and worse in Gujarat
Electioneering inevitably means high-decibel rhetoric, with the rival contestants vying with one another to persuade the voters by pitching their…
Political discourse: Stooping to conquer
The BJP spokesmen tell the people, during the debates on TV News channels, that ‘every thing is fair in love…
Modi alleges Manmohan Singh: To speak and when not to speak
Manmohan Singh ko gussa kab ata hai? Just how hard do you have to step on his Buddha-esque toes before…
When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma?
When will this madness end? When will the rulers clamp down against the self-styled protectors of Hindu dharma? When can…
Looking beyond headline GDP numbers
Since the release of GDP data for the second quarter of FY 17-18 by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on…