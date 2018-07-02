Former Navy chief J.G. Nadkarni passes away at 86
Mumbai: Former Indian Navy chief, Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni passed away here on Monday, an official spokesperson said. He was 86.
Nadkarni, the 14th Chief of Naval Staff (December 1987 – November 1990), breathed his last at the naval hospital here, INHS Asvini.
A widower, he is survived by two sons including one who is a Rear Admiral in the Indian Navy.
Settled in Pune post-retirement, he was an avid maritime historian and was a founding member of the Maritime History Society.
His wife, Vimal Nadkarni, had died in late 2016.