Former Navy chief J.G. Nadkarni passes away at 86

— By IANS | Jul 02, 2018 09:24 pm
Mumbai: Former Indian Navy chief, Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni passed away here on Monday, an official spokesperson said. He was 86.

Nadkarni, the 14th Chief of Naval Staff (December 1987 – November 1990), breathed his last at the naval hospital here, INHS Asvini.

A widower, he is survived by two sons including one who is a Rear Admiral in the Indian Navy.


Settled in Pune post-retirement, he was an avid maritime historian and was a founding member of the Maritime History Society.

His wife, Vimal Nadkarni, had died in late 2016.

