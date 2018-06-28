Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan today expressed grief over the death of five people after a chartered plane crashed in suburban Ghatkopar. “Pained to learn about the Chartered PlaneCrash in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. This is very unfortunate that five people including one person on ground lost lives in this crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Five persons, including two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, besides a pedestrian, were killed when a 12-seater aircraft crashed in the crowded suburb after 1 PM.