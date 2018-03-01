For Sridevi funeral, Vile Parle crematorium was shut for three days

Mumbai: The Vile Parle crematorium was shut for three days for commoners in order to prepare for the late actor Sridevi’s funeral. Since the arrival of Sridevi’s mortal remains were expected between any of those three days, the decision was taken to shut the crematorium from February 26 to February 28.

“The crematorium has diverted four bodies to Parsiwada crematorium in Andheri. The staff and Juhu police had denied any cremation,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation who acquired all the information.

“We respect the legendary actress for her immense contribution to cinema and also we are saddened by her untimely demise. However, we are at loss about the discrimination practised to the common man. Why was there no cremation when Sridevi’s mortal remains did not even reach India?,” asked Nicholas Almeida, another trustee of Watchdog Foundation.

Municipal officials confirmed the information and said they had to be ready in order to make necessary arrangements should the family decide to do the funeral immediately.