For city’s students, paper correction and board results are ‘fear of the unknown’

Mumbai : It is holiday time, examination time is over and schools are on the verge of closing for the academic year but tension among students prevails. Students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) are sceptical about their paper correction and declaration of results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and have been taking unnecessary stress.

Though the board examinations were completed few days back students are scared about the assessment process which involves manual correction of answer papers by various teachers. The answer papers of students are distributed region wise and sent for correction to teachers of different regions. For example, the papers of Mumbai students are sent to teachers in regions like Raigad, Thane and Vashi.

It is the “Fear of the Unknown” according to students. Students claim that since they do not know anything about the paper correction process and this makes them overthink about the process. Daryl Mendonca, a Class 10 student said, “We do not know where our answer papers go, by whom are they checked and how are they corrected. Our entire future depends on the marks we secure which is based on our paper correction.”

It is holiday time but students are waiting for their results. Nivedita Shah, a Class 12 student said, “We are waiting for our results even though we are travelling for our summer vacations. We are using our summer holidays to involve in some creative activity but the thought of our results keeps ringing at the back of our mind. We hope our results are declared soon so that we can move ahead in our career.”

Paper correction is done by teachers within 15 days from the time of the examination of that particular subject as per the state board. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) assigns papers to different teachers within their jurisdiction. Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “Teachers are assigned a certain number of answer papers and are informed to complete the assessment within a specified deadline.”

The chief examiners, moderators, teachers and state board officials together discuss the entire question paper of each subject just after the examination. They formulate the answers of all the questions, award marks, make corrections, decide marking scheme and create a blue print for reference in correction. This blue print is then given to teachers as a reference material which helps them award marks to various questions and consider the answers written by students.

Teachers claimed students should not worry about paper correction. Anjum Khan, a teacher said, “The job of students is to appear for the examination and give their best shot. They should just focus on that. Paper correction and assessment is the job of teachers and students should leave it for the teachers. Students ought to have faith and believe that their assessment will be done accurately and they will get the result which they deserve.”

Paper correction and results act like an additional stress and students should avoid it as per education experts. A senior education officer said, “Holidays are given to students to relieve stress of examinations, relax themselves and enjoy the fun. Students should not take unnecessary stress. Results create an air of nervousness but worrying about results and paper correction does not help change or reduce the nervousness so leave it to fate.”