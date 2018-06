Food items in multiplexes expensive, why can’t Maharashtra government regulate: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today asked the Maharashtra government why it could not regulate the prices of food items being sold at exorbitant rates in multiplexes across the state. Observing that the prices of such items were often “exorbitant,” a bench of justices Ranjit More and Anuja Prabhudessai directed the state to examine the Bombay Police Act to see if it can be used to regulate prices of eatables being sold in cinema halls.

“The prices of food and beverages sold in multiplexes are exorbitant. Sometimes, some food articles there are more expensive than even the movie tickets,” the bench said. “We understand if the state can’t permit the public to carry food from home. But, then why can’t it step in and regulate the prices of food sold inside the cinema theatres,” it said.

The bench was hearing a public interest lawsuit challenging the prohibition on carrying outside food items inside the movie theatres and multiplexes across the state. The PIL has been filed by one Jainendra Baxi, through his lawyer Aditya Pratap.

The plea claims that there is no legal or statutory provision that prohibits one from carrying personal food articles or water inside the movie theatres. Advocate Pratap also told the court that the Maharashtra Cinemas (Regulation) Rules prohibit hawking and selling food inside the theatres and auditoriums. The Multiplexes Owners Association, however, argued through senior counsel Iqbal Chagla that the association could not intervene in the prices fixed by the retailers selling food articles inside the theatre.