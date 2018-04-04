Foetus of 6-month pregnant woman from Mumbai survives after 80-feet fall in Matheran ditch

Mumbai: The FPJ had reported on Tuesday what can only be described as a ‘miracle’ — a six-month pregnant woman plunged 80-feet deep into a Matheran ditch and sustained only minor injuries. Now, comes the icing on the cake: the foetus, too, is unharmed.

A senior doctor said that she was lucky to have survived after falling from such a height: she had only abrasions and had some bruises on the back, the neck and other parts of the body. “More important, she was six months pregnant and there was a chance that her foetus would not be safe. We were prepared for the worst and suggested that a sonography be conducted. But I was surprised when the report showed that her foetus was intact,” said a JJ Hospital doctor.

He disclosed that she has been shifted to the general ward and all her reports are normal. Currently, she is stable. “We also conducted a CT scan which revealed that all parameters are normal, except for some minor injuries,” said the senior doctor. According to the police, Vijaya and Suresh Pawar, 33, residents of Churchgate, had tied the knot around nine months ago. Both were married earlier and also have kids from their previous spouses.

“On Sunday, the couple had gone to Matheran to visit Kare Ganpati temple. To reach the temple, which is on the upper side of the terrain, they were walking on the tracks of the toy train. That was when the woman fell,” said Shivaji Dhawale, police sub-inspector from Neral police station. “We received a call around 2.15 pm from a local resident who informed us about the incident. With the help of rescue teams, she was extricated from the gorge. She suffered injuries on her back but the baby is safe,” added Dhawale.

“When she was being taken to the hospital, she said that her husband had pushed her into the gorge while they were walking along the tracks. However, on reaching JJ Hospital, she told doctors that it was an accident,” he added. The police have not registered any case so far, as they have not received any complaint against the husband. “Once she is stable, we will take the woman’s statement and decide on the next course of action. We are also trying to get more details from the couple’s relatives,” another police officer said.