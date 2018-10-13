Flashing on WhatsApp: Teen used dark web to gain access to phone directory

Mumbai: Three days after the MIDC police arrested a teenager, identified as Sanjitkumar Fulsagar, for allegedly flashing a woman over messages and video calls on WhatsApp, the investigators found that the accused used a mobile application which gave him access to a directory of phone numbers. Police have booked Fulsagar under relevant sections of IPC pertaining to molestation and also under the IT act.

Further investigation revealed that Fulsagar had used a mobile phone application, presumably procured from the dark web, to gain access to numbers with their Whatsapp contact details. A senior police official said the cyber police team are in the process of blocking access to the Internet Protocol (IP) address downloading the said application.

Sources said, on September 30, the complainant received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number. Since the complainant did not know the sender, she chose to ignore the message. However, four days later on October 4, she received a video call from the same number, she picked it up. To her shock, there was a naked youth (Fulsagar) on the screen.

Shocked by the visual, the complainant disconnected the call. Soon, Fulsagar also sent her pictures of his naked body. The couple then approached MIDC police to lodge a complaint, who traced the number to Thane and arrested Fulsagar.