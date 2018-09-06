Five-year-old to undergo sex reassignment surgery

Mumbai: The youngest person in the state to undergo gender reassignment surgery, a five year-old from Beed, will come to the state-run St George Hospital on Thursday for a medical check up, following which a date for surgery will likely be assigned next month. The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, said, “Since August, the child has been on medication. Karyotyping reports have established the child is male. Some medical tests will have to be conducted before deciding on the line of surgery, as he also has underdeveloped genitals.”

Mohammad Khan, the child’s father, said, “My child will be admitted to the hospital and after running a few tests, the doctors will give us the date of surgery. For the past one month, we have been giving him medicines as prescribed by Dr Rajat Kapoor, a plastic surgeon. The hospital is helping us financially and last month my child celebrated his fifth birthday and we are hoping in this new year of his life, he will get his true identity.”

The child was born in 2013 and was being raised as a girl. Three years later, the parents realised something was amiss when the child began to scratch his genitals. A Beed doctor asked the parents to get the child’s blood tested in Mumbai. Before coming to Mumbai, the parents consulted another Beed resident, Lalit Salve, a constable who underwent gender reassignment surgery in May.

Though the hospital is bearing all the expenses for the surgery, Khan, a truck driver by profession, is still strapped for cash. “I hardly have any savings. Though the hospital is helping us financially, I need around Rs 50,000-1 lakh just for travelling and taking care of other medical needs. So, I am direly in need of help,” Khan said.

Sex reassignment surgery

Sex reassignment surgery or SRS is the surgical procedure by which a transgender person’s physical appearance and function of their existing sexual characteristics are altered to resemble that socially associated with their identified gender.