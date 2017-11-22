Five injured in fight between auto unions in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A fight between two autorickshaw unions escalated to violence leading to five persons getting injured on Tuesday morning near Kharghar station. Members of Ekta Rikshaw Union and Taloja Rickshaw Union pelted stones on the auto rickshaw drivers and damaged the autos.The auto rickshaw drivers Mahendra Koli (38), Devidas Thakur (30), Uttam Tamde (45), Ramnath Thakur and Kailash Thakur (43) were injured in the accident. They were immediately rushed to Navjeevan hospital at Kharghar.

Mahendra, Devidas and Ramnath are residents of Kopra village while Tamde is a resident of Belpada. Kailash is a resident of Mubri village at Navi Mumbai. According to Senior Police Inspector of Kharghar police station, “Both the autorickshaw unions have made allegations against each other. We have booked the members of both the unions for assault and damage of property under the Indian Penal Code.”