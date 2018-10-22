Five dead in accident on Aurangabad-Pune road as private bus rams into a truck

Ahmednagar: Five persons were killed when a private bus rammed into a truck in Ahmednagar district of western Maharashtra early Monday morning, police said. Sixteen others were injured and four of them were serious, a police official said. A bus of Bhavana Travels, going to Pune from Aurangabad, hit a truck loaded with steel bars from behind near Ralegan Siddhi, 41 km from here, around 5.30 AM, said inspector Hanumant Gade of Parner police station.

While two of the deceased were identified as Amjad Shaikh (35) and Pramod Uttam More (30), both from Aurangabad, the names of other victims were not known yet, he said. The injured were shifted to government hospitals in Pune and Shirur, he said.