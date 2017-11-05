Five arrested for manhandling demolition team in Bhayandar

Bhayandar : The Navghar police on Saturday arrested five people including the owner of a lodge-cum-bar in Bhayandar on charges of rioting and voluntary causing hurt to deter on-duty civic personnel who were supervising demolition process of the illegal establishment.

On a demolition spree to get rid of illegally constructed bars, lodges and hookah joints in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had started razing the boarding rooms of Hotel Equity on Friday. However, a fire broke out on the terrace of the establishment during the demolition process.

While the fire brigade personnel were dousing the fire, an ugly scuffle broke out between the irate hotel staffers and on-duty civic personnel. Some hotel staffers allegedly manhandled and attacked the civic staff, but thanks to the timely intervention of the police, the violence was quelled. Following a complaint registered by ward officer, Sunil Yadav, the police arrested five men including the hotelier Sukesh Rukaiya Shetty (42) and four waiters – Ajay Gowda, Devendra Thakur, Adit Kumar Bhuyia and Lakhan Yadav.

“Apart from slapping charges of causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy property, the accused have been booked under other relevant sections of the IPC,” said Sr. PI Ram Bhalsingh.

“The demolition drive initiated by the MBMC and the subsequent police action is totally unjustified. With all necessary permissions and tax clearances in place, our structure is in existence since the gram panchayat regime and these people just barged in and started demolition in an extremely unregularised manner and that too without any prior notice,” claimed hotel owner Gopal Puthran.

While the bar staffers alleged that the fire was triggered due to welding equipment sparks while dismantling some rods by untrained civic workers, MBMC personnel refuted the charges, saying none of their staffers or contractual workers were on the terrace when the fire started. Meanwhile, all the accused have been remanded to custody.