First in Indian History: Mumbai police appoint first eight women SPIs

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have appointed eight women as Senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) in what they claim to be a first in any city in the country. The Mumbai police have tweeted a picture of the eight Senior Police Inspectors with a tagline, “Trying to keep up with the city’s trend of setting examples!#Inspired by Mumbai.

According to Deepak Devraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai police spokesperson, “We are the first in the country to appoint women Senior Police Inspectors. We received an over whelming response after the tweet on the Mumbai police handle on Saturday. It has been shared over 300 times and liked by 1400 people.” At present, there are eight women senior police inspectors in Mumbai. Rohini Kale is presently posted as the Senior Police Inspector at Pant Nagar police station, Mrudula Lad as Senior Police Inspector of Sion police station while Alanka Mandvi is the Senior Police Inspector of Airport police station. Lata Shirsath is in charge of Sahar police station, Jyotsna Rasam at Vanrai police station, Kalpana Gadekar heads the Bandra-Kurla complex police station while Rashmi Jadhav is the Senior Police Inspector at Cuffe Parade police station and Vidyalaxmi Hiremath at Aarey police station.

