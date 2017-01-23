Fire near tracks disrupts local trains in Mumbai

Mumbai: The movement of suburban local trains on the fast track of main line came to a halt this evening as some shanties alongside the tracks at Dana Bunder near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus here caught fire, civic authorities said.

Officers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster control room said the fire fighting efforts were on.

The fire broke out at the shanties near the platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) at around 6.20 PM, they said.

While movement of fast (local) trains has been stopped, other trains are moving slowly, the authorities added.