Fire at Sachin Tendulkar’s flat in Mumbai: BMC yet to cut power, water supply

It has been over a day since a fire broke out in La Mer building in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the BMC is yet to cut water and electricity supply. On Tuesday, a fire broke in the high-rise where cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Bachchan, and ad-guru Pralhad Kakkar own flats.

Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner, H-West ward, told Hindustan Times, “Electricity and water supply to La Mer building was not disconnected on Wednesday. But we will figure out the course of action based on the fire brigade’s instruction.”

After the fire that broke out in the flat owned by Sachin Tendulkar, it was brought to light that building didn’t comply with fire safety norms. Sachin Tendulkar’s parents-in-laws, Anand and Annabel Mehta, live in that apartment.

P Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai fire brigade, told Hindustan Times, the firefighting installation in the building was defunct. “The fire brigade sent a notice to BMC, directing it to cut of electricity and water supply to the building, until it complied with the fire safety norms.”

But, despite being notified, the BMC ward is yet to take any action. The fire brigade officials have now said that they have notified the BMC that if anything happens in the apartment, it will be their responsibility.