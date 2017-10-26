Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Mumbai / Fire at Sachin Tendulkar’s flat in Mumbai: BMC yet to cut power, water supply

Fire at Sachin Tendulkar’s flat in Mumbai: BMC yet to cut power, water supply

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 26, 2017 10:44 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Massive Fire broke out in Bandra's La Mer Building where Aishwaryas Mother and Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's in laws stay. Photo by BL SONI

It has been over a day since a fire broke out in La Mer building in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the BMC is yet to cut water and electricity supply. On Tuesday, a fire broke in the high-rise where cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Bachchan, and ad-guru Pralhad Kakkar own flats.

Sharad Ughade, assistant commissioner, H-West ward, told Hindustan Times, “Electricity and water supply to La Mer building was not disconnected on Wednesday. But we will figure out the course of action based on the fire brigade’s instruction.”

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire at Bandra building ‘Le Mer’ where Sachin Tendulkar’s in laws and Aishwarya’s mother stays

After the fire that broke out in the flat owned by Sachin Tendulkar, it was brought to light that building didn’t comply with fire safety norms. Sachin Tendulkar’s parents-in-laws, Anand and Annabel Mehta, live in that apartment.


P Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai fire brigade, told Hindustan Times, the firefighting installation in the building was defunct. “The fire brigade sent a notice to BMC, directing it to cut of electricity and water supply to the building, until it complied with the fire safety norms.”

But, despite being notified, the BMC ward is yet to take any action. The fire brigade officials have now said that they have notified the BMC that if anything happens in the apartment, it will be their responsibility.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…