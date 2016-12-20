Fire at Air India Building at Nariman Point in Mumbai, no casualties

Mumbai: A Fire broke out early morning around 6.15 on the 22nd floor of the Air India building at Nariman Point on Tuesday in Mumbai. For fire tender at the spot, Rescue work is in progress. Police is investigating the matter.

According to the reports, the causes of the fire is yet unknown and no reports of any injures so far.

Air India building at Nariman point is a commercial building. The building served as corporate headquarters for the Indian National Airlines.There are at least 10,800 square feet of space on each of the buildings hence it is commercial building there are few people inside the building at the time fire take place.

ANI news tweeted on twitter, Fire breaks out in the Air India building, Nariman Point. 4 fire tenders at the spot.

It may be recalled that almost a year ago in January 2016, a minor fire broke out in the control panel department at the ground floor of the Air India building at Nariman Point.