FIR finally registered in Mumbai CA’s cyber stalking case

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police station has finally registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the stalker who has been harassing a woman by sending her lewd messages on Facebook since 2011.

The senior inspector of NM Joshi Marg Ahmed Pathan confirmed that a FIR has been registered against the stalker Ravi Jian under various sections of IPC.

The 27-year-old woman, who is working as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in a UK-based audit firm in Mumbai, was asked to visit the police station to registered the FIR, just few hours after FPJ published a story titling ‘Mumbai CA gets lewd Facebook messages from stalker, police give her cold shoulder’ on Thursday. “An officer called me in the morning and asked me to visit the police station. The FIR has been registered against he stalker Ravi Jian. This time a woman police officer was present when my statement was recorded,” said the victim.

She had been running from pillar to post to file FIR but no formal complaint was registered until FPJ reported the case.

Now, the investigators have written a letter to headquarters of Facebook in Ireland requesting to provide details of the account holder Ravi Jian. “We have requested Facebook to provide us details of account holder Ravi Jian. We need to know when and where the Facebook account of Ravi Jian was created, the registered mobile number, the log-in/out details, activities on the Facebook account besides any other information,” said an officer from NM Joshi Marg police station. The victim was told by the police that it will take at least 25 days to get details of the stalker from Facebook.

The fraudsters and scammers use proxy server to disguise their main Internet Protocol (IP) address. And, also, to avoid being easily traced by law enforcement agencies.