FIR filed in multi-cr society scam after 5 months

Mumbai : After a five months delay, the Kurar police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in a multi-crore credit society scam under the name of ‘Mudra Co-operative Credit Nagri Pathsanstha Maryadit.’ The victims were lured by promising double interest on the invested money.

On March 17, an FIR has been registered against Ajay Mishra, the chairman of Mudra co-operative credit Nagri Pathsanstha Maryadit for cheating.

So far, eighteen persons have filed complainants. As per the complaint, the total amount of the scam so far is Rs 28.83 lakh. Sanjay Bhavani and Dinesh Jangid had invested Rs 2.5 lakh, Manish Kothari had paid Rs 3.22 lakh, Ajay had paid Rs 6.21 lakh while Bhalu Gupta had paid Rs 8 lakh. Kalpesh Gandhi had invested a sum of Rs 9.39 lakh while Vasantji Devraj Maheshwari had invested Rs 5 lakh.

The Mudra Co-operative Credit Pathsanstha Maryadit has their office at Om Co-operative Housing Society Limited near Reliance energy at Dindoshi Nagar, Malad.

According to Mohan Krishnan, President of National Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council, “The stringent directions forwarded by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Samta Nagar division on October 27 last year to act immediately and register an offence into the serious case of cheating had fallen on deaf ears. The accused, Ajay Mishra, is well-connected to a high profile politician, due to which no action has been taken in this case.”

Earlier, a complaint letter was issued to police on July 12 last year. It is suspected that the accused Ajay Mishra along with his brother Balaji Mishra have fled to their native place at Pratapgadh in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Uday Kumar Rajeshirke, Senior Police Inspector, Kurar police station, “An FIR has been registered. The accused is presently absconding. We are suspecting that the scam is running into crores. More complainants are likely to come forward.”

Pathsansthas are controlled by businessmen having influential links with the politicians and do not come under the banking rules. They are regulated by the Registrar of Co-operative societies.