Finally, copying, cheating and paper leaks are over as board examinations end

Mumbai : Copying, paper leaks, late arrival and cheating; the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination of this year witnessed all of it. And these malpractices occurred despite strict rules and security measures initiated by the state board specifically to curb and avoid any acts of cheating.

Right from copying through paper chits to using mobile phones and social media, students, teachers and staff involved in examination process tried every possible way to get through the examination. Paper leaks were done by teachers and staff involved where question papers were circulated before the examination time and accessed by students through WhatsApp and Instagram.

Out of the several acts of copying, the History, Political Science and Information Technology (IT) paper leak of SSC examination was considered as a major offence. The question papers were circulated to students on Instagram one hour before the examination and students were found referring to their mobile phones and notes constantly outside examination centres.

The images of these question papers were clicked by a staff named Feroz Khan who manages a coaching class, and were sold to students for a fee of

Rs 1000 to 1500 per paper per student. Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli Police, said, “The paper was then circulated through a chain of network as many students are friends on social media and there are several groups.”

Four people have been arrested to be involved in the paper leak case namely Feroz Khan, Imran Suleiman Shaikh, Anwar Ul-Hasan Anjwal Ul-Hasan and Rohit Amrul Rajsingh. In addition, eight students have been charged for their involvement. “We will take strict action based on the investigation report as this is a huge racket and many people are involved. We want to find out the entire chain through which the paper was circulated,” Gaikwad added.

Several students were caught copying inside examination hall by using traditional methods like papers chits, study material and also modern day technology like mobile phones and social media. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “Students indulged in copying despite strict rules and instructions. We had clearly warned students and teachers that nobody would be allowed to use mobile phones inside examination centres.”

But still, both students and teachers were caught using mobile phones inside examination centres by the flying squad of the state board. Students were also caught using paper chits and trying to copy through various traditional methods. A teacher said, “Students do not realise the consequences of copying but indulge in various acts unknowingly. They ought to realise they will not be allowed to appear for the examination for next three to five years if they are found guilty.”

In addition, few students were not allowed to appear for the examination because they arrived late. Vinod Tawde, state education minister for school and higher secondary education, said, “We allowed students to enter till 11:30 for a 11 am paper but we cannot entertain them if they come beyond that time. It is board examination and both students and parents should take it seriously and understand its importance.”

All said and done, both SSC and HSC exams this year witnessed a wave of malpractices along with strict discipline and smooth conduct of examinations on the other side. The stringent inspections, security checks, safety measures and constant vigilance of the state board helped smooth execution of board examinations despite these malpractices.