Film producer arrested in Mumbai for hiring Ravi Pujari to threaten Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza

On Monday, Mumbai Crime branch’s anti-extortion cell (AEC) arrested Film producer Satyendra Tyagi. AEC arrested Tyagi for allegedly taking help of gangster Ravi Pujari to threaten Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Lizelle (wife of Remo D’Souza) had registered a complaint against Tyagi after she received phone calls from the gangster. Satyendra Tyagi did this to recover his Rs 5 crore which he had invested to produce Remo D’Souza’s film named Death of Amar in 2014. The film, which starred Rajeev Khandelwal, Zareen Khan, and Prashant Narayanan, was the official entry at 22nd San Francisco Global Movie Fest and won the Audience Choice Award. But, the film was not released in India.

Later, over some professional issues matters between D’Souza and Tyagi soured, and Satyendra Tyagi allegedly started demanding NOC (no-objection certificate) for the film from Remo D’Souza or Rs 5 crore. A police officer told the leading daily, “To recover his money, Tyagi allegedly contacted gangster Ravi Pujari. From August 2017 till January 2018, D’Souza and his wife received multiple threat calls from Pujari. Pujari threatened the couple with dire consequences if they did not give Rs5 crore to Tyagi, NOC and Rs 50 lakh extortion money to Pujari.”

On the other hand, Satyendra Tyagi had also reportedly registered an FIR against D’Souza at Ghaziabad in UP. He claims that he had received calls from a gangster named Prasad Pujari at the behest of D’Souza.

Remo D’Souza first approached Oshiwara police and later the matter was handed over to AEC officials. Satyendra Tyagi has been charged with sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.