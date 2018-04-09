Fifty-five illegal schools flourishing in Thane, reveals RTI query

Thane: Just recently few illegal schools in Mumbra were sent notices by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) but about 55 schools are still illegally operating in the city, revealed an RTI activist. The RTI activist had applied only to know the situation of schools in city. Now, activists are demanding to know why these schools are spared.

Despite the fact that Mumbra schools were sent notices that were operating illegally while there have been cases registered against the schools in Mumbra police station. But still, there are almost 55 illegal schools in the entire city, revealed an RTI information.

“According to Right to Education Act 2010, every school should be accredited. Again with the Act 18 this accreditation is compulsory. If the schools are not accredited, a fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed which can even go up to Rs 1 lakh. Also, as per the Section 18 Act, these illegal schools should be closed. Last year, 39 unaided schools were illegal, this year the number has increased to 55,” said Shyam Sonar, who is the member of an NGO that works in education sector, Saman Shikshan Mulbhut Adhikar Samiti.

The corporation has claimed to follow the Act 18, but then corporation should provide the information as on how many schools the corporation has taken legal action. How many schools were sent notices and how many schools were actually shut down? demanded the organisation. Also, the organisation has demanded that the corporation should publish the list of such schools.

The information provided in the RTI, that Thane civic corporation has its own 121 schools. 1 school of Maharashtra education department, Government aided 84 schools, half aided 33 and non-aided schools are 28. three schools of social welfare department aided, and 1 non aided,

Other self funded English schools are 174, 4 Hindi schools and 2 Marathi medium,total 184 schools are accredited. But non-accredited schools are English 38, Hindi medium 8 schools , Marathi 7 schools and 2 Urdu schools are active in the city.

According to law, there should be boards displayed outside in the bold letters that schools are not accredited and the Corporation is bound to give the free education to students.Yet the education department has not given any answers to this queries and the residents are now demanding the answers, added Sonar.