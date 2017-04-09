Festive donations touch Rs 6 crore Saibaba temple at Shirdi

Saibaba temple at Shirdi received donations worth Rs 3.54 crore through gold and silver articles and another Rs 2.78 crore via cashless and online transactions during the three-day Ramnavami festival.

Shirdi : The famous Saibaba temple in Shirdi received donations worth Rs 6.32 crore from devotees during the three-day Ramnavami festival, an official said on Saturday. The festival was held at the temple in western Maharashtra from April 3 to 5.

The donations were in the form of cash, gold and silver items, online transfer of money and payments through redit/debit cards, said Sachin Tambe, an official of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), which manages the shrine.

The temple had received Rs 2.83 crore worth of offerings during the festival last year, he said. This year, gold and silver articles worth Rs 3.54 crore were donated by devotees, while offerings worth Rs 2.78 crore came via other ways, Tambe said.

Rs 40 lakh came through cashless and online contributions, a huge jump from Rs 7 lakh last year, the official added.

Shirdi’s Sai Baba has followers among millions of people across the world. Donations pour to the place from all across the worlds to continue his initiative of helping the needy everywhere. Reportedly, there has been a collection of over Rs 2,000 crore by the Shirdi temple.