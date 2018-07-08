FDA seizes Ayurvedic ‘medicines’ worth Rs 5 lakh from Thane mall

Mumbai : The Food and Drug Administration, Thane, has seized nearly 40 Ayurvedic drugs that claimed to cure problems like diabetes, erectile dysfunction and low sperm count. FDA officials said they had seized stocks from Satv and Rich Food Products at Viviana Mall, Thane, after which they raided their godown in Yashodhan Nagar.

An official said they had received a tip-off on July 4 about a store in Viviana Mall violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (DMR) AcT. “On Wednesday, 40 drugs in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, were seized from an Ayurvedic store in Viviana Mall, Thane,” he said.

He added, Ayurvedic medicines worth Rs 5,29,540 were seized from the store and godown of Satv and Rich Food Products, following which action will be taken against them.

It was noticed that the seized goods were in juice form and promised to cure deadly diseases like diabetes, cancer, sexual problems and so on. ‘Musli Cura’ powder with Ashwagandha promised to help with impotency and vigour. Similarly, ‘Cura Wheatgrass Ras’ was being advertised as, “Cancer jaise khatarnak bimari ko dur karne mein sahayak, motapa dur kar slim banata hai.”

The DMR Act, 1954, prohibits advertising any drugs and remedies which claim to have magical properties and makes it a cognizable offence.

The joint commissioner (drugs) VT Paunikar, FDA, Thane, said it is not wrong if an authorised person is selling the medicines but it is wrong to make false claims and mislead customers with advertisements, as it can cause harm to the latter. “We seized all the products from the stores as they violated the rules under DMR Act. Stern action will be taken against them,” said Paunikar.

A spokesperson from Viviana Mall said, "We immediately had the store closed after the matter came to our notice. We are providing full support and cooperation to the authorities investigating the matter".