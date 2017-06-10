Farmers’ strike enters Day 9: Onion in short supply as APMCs open in Nashik

NASHIK: Onion was in short supply and only 60 quintals were traded at Chandwad APMC in Nashik on Friday even as APMC markets in Nashik opened for business following the farmers’ strike which entered ninth day. Only five tractors of onions arrived in Chandwad APMC with a price difference of average Rs 200 as compared with that on May 31, while in the major onion APMCs – Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon, Saikheda, Nandgaon and Niphad – no onion trading was reported.

Chandwad APMC Chairman Atmaram Kumbharde told the Free Press Journal that following a near-shortage of all agriculture produce in Maharashtra, onion rates would continue to be slightly higher than in May. On May 31, the onion rates per quintal were a minimum of Rs 200, while the maximum was Rs 561 and the average was Rs.420. During the month, 14,581 quintals of onion were traded.

On Friday, the trading rates were Rs 500 minimum, maximum stood at Rs 620 and the average at Rs 550 per quintal.

Lasalgaon APMC Chairman Jaydatt Holhar told FPJ that markets were open but onion was not brought for sale. “Lasalgaon deals with small quantities of vegetables which were traded. The farmers possibly had little time to load onions after Thursday’s announcement.”

Currently, the onion traded in Nashik is the Unhal variety, which can be stored for nearly eight to 10 months. The government has subsidized onion storage warehouses called “onion chawls”. Rich farmers and traders have ample storage space and can sell when the price is right, while the poor farmers do store a small amount but bring their harvests for sale as they need cash. The supply of this onion can be rationed by both the farmers and traders, and nearly all onion shortages are caused over this action. Shortages are generally witnessed during Diwali season, when there is more onion demand.