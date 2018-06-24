Farmer drags ST staff to court

In his PIL, Raghunath Bhagat has asked HC to make the staff reimburse the losses incurred in the strike and to de-recognise the unions which extended support to strike

Mumbai : A farmer from Maharashtra has dragged State Transport staff to the Bombay High Court (HC) for going on a flash strike in the second week of June. Raghunath Bhagat from Raigad, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), has asked the HC to de-recognise the unions which extended support to this strike.

Bhagat in his prayers has also asked the court to make the staff reimburse the crores of rupees in losses incurred in this strike and to take strict action against the staff.

The call for a strike was given on June 1, had the backing of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and other labour unions, claims Bhagat in his petition. The sudden call for the strike severely impacted lakhs of travellers from villages, especially, he said.

The strike was also called at a time when the results of State Secondary School Certificate exam results were announced. “Students from rural areas and smaller towns faced immense hardship reaching their centres at various talukas and districts,” Bhagat said.

The reason Bhagat has asked that the striking staff reimburse the losses is because there were reports of buses being damaged by them. In many cases, buses which had left on their designated routes were stopped and stoned, causing losses to the State Transport division.

This case will be heard by a division bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Nitin Sambre.

The strike continued for more than 48 hours which in result corporation had to suffer a loss of Rs 33 crore.

A total of 24,852 bus trips were cancelled due to the strike from various ST stands including Mumbai.