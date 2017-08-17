Farm to Fashion: Lakmé Fashion Week day 2 talks sustainability

Day Two at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 has always been reserved for Sustainable Fashion, and providing a spotlight for Indian textiles, especially homegrown organic fabric. Be it khadi, bandhani or silk, bringing the best of farm to fashion is what this day was all about.

This season five Master Craftsmen of Paramparik Karigar were paired with five talented young designers for the opening show, ‘Craft Is Cool’. The result was a great fusion of Heritage crafts presented in a stylish contemporary mode.





The two decades old journey of Paramparik Karigar spans the expanse of the country discovering talented craftsmen, who have quietly nurtured the heritage crafts of our land. This initiative was undertaken to provide sustained livelihood to the craftsmen and ensure the participation of their next generation in the continuation of the heritage.

A grand installation that took the audience on a nostalgic trip to celebrate 100 years of the Satyagraha movement was Matr, Kopal NY and Because of Nature that came together in perfect unison as they unveiled their collections featuring the beauty of Khadi, the fabric created by Gandhiji.

The melody of live folk music and artisans, spinning the charkha and weaving on the loom, uplifted the spirit of installation and elevated the authenticity of the presentation. Appropriate accessories like duffel bags and stylish turbans created the perfect rustic

look for the display.

What happens to all the old clothes that are discarded by the fashion-conscious people? Are they just waste or can they be used with inventive ideas? A unique initiative “Restart Fashion” brought together three post-consumer waste fabric makers with three talented designers who developed amazing collections.

Anandi Enterprises with ‘Chola’ label by Sohaya Misra showcased a collection ‘One Love. One People. One Planet’ created with the ‘Recca’ fabric for the ‘Restart Fashion’ initiative. Staying true to her characteristic fashion essence, Sohaya worked with earthy tones for her relaxed laid back look with her statement-making layering and voluminous silhouettes. Shades of brown, deep khaki, maroon and black were ideal for the Autumn/Winter 2017 season.

Stopping the show in a stylish but lively way was the very effervescent super hairstylist, Adhuna Bhabani who rocked down the ramp in checked asymmetric waistcoat, white relaxed shirt and grey elephant pants.

Converse India with ‘Doodlage’ label by Kriti Tula brought a fun element to her collection with a pun on the title ‘Armchair Activism’. It was a collection with a social message using Converse India’s Upcycled plastic ‘Lifaffa’ fabrics with an addition of patchwork, prints and embroidery that were inspired by city grids and disappearing foliage. Strong slogans in prints and embroidery further pushed the social causes in a fashionable manner.

Geetanjali Woollens with Anuj Bhutani used the fabrics in a comfortable, fluid, style that will appeal to both sexes. The colours were neutral but deep, in shades of beige, grey, dusty green and orange; while the collection offered separates in varying styles with discreet detailing.

Making a dashing final entry was the award-winning star of the hit film ‘Neerja’, Jim Sarbh who strolled jauntily down the ramp in a long tunic, Bermudas and relaxed coat.

Gaurav Jai Gupta show for his label ‘Akaaro’ is an innovative and exciting fashionable lesson in textiles and various weaves. His ‘Irreverence’ collection supported by Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade ensured that his audience was presented with a strong fashionably inspired statement. Ever since Gaurav unveiled his fabrics woven with stainless steel, the bar has been raised for all his future shows.

This season, the designer played with a variety of fabrics that had his characteristic touches. There was silk in all its beauteous glory, while Ikat appeared to dazzle on the ramp and brocades played a glittering melody to enchant the audience.

Mention the name Anavila and it conjures up visions of artistically woven linen saris and trendy New Age ensembles that can take the wearer from dawn to dusk and can also turn into timeless fashion investments.

Moving a few fashionable notches away from her comfort zone of muted hues, Anavila showcased her latest collection ‘Blur’, where she redefined the use of the colour black for the first time.

Watch this space for more updates on the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017!

Story compiled by inputs from Oshin Fernandes