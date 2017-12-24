Fare structure of AC local trains released

Mumbai : The Western Railways has released the fare structure of the air-conditioned local train which mentioned the costing of it being more than the existing fare of first class ticket on this line. The railways have planned for an introductory offer which will charge the commuters only 1.2 times than the existing first class ticket for a period of six months.

The commuters on the western line can view the difference in both the fare amount will be shown in the ticket as discount during the introductory period.

The current fare system for the first class ticket of the western line is approximately Rs 1,170 from Churchgate to Virar section for monthly first- class pass. The single ticket charges for the same route is Rs 165.

The fare structure of the Air-Conditioned (AC) local train released by the western railway saw mixed reactions from the commuters on both the lines.

Gets mixed response from commuters

Commuters on the western line were also glad to know of the decision to run the AC local train on their line as their journey would become more comfortable. “The launch of AC local train will make our journey comfortable and relaxing as against the usual humid atmosphere inside the train,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Grant Road.

Some commuters felt that it was not affordable as the ticket cost is more than the 1st class ticket.

Parvati Saxena, a commuter from Andheri, said, “Since the fare is 1.3 times the base fare of a first class ticket it is not affordable. I do not think I will opt for this as already the normal first class is crowded and way expensive. The AC train is bound to be crowded too during the peak hours. They should reduce the fare at least during the start so that commuters can experience it and then buy a dedicated monthly pass.”

Central Railway commuters were disappointed as the AC local train was set to run on the western line instead on the central line.

Kavya Kashyap, a Thane resident, said, “We were waiting for the AC local train since a long time. Western railways already has new local trains with proper ventilation as against the local trains on central line which are pretty old. AC local train should start on this line at the earliest.”