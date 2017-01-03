Mumbai: The cyber cell of Mumbai police’s crime branch has arrested a person for hacking the Income Tax e-filing account of actor Kareena Kapoor. Manish Kumar (26), an official of the paramilitary force, was arrested on Monday.

Kapoor’s chartered accountant approached the cyber cell on Sunday after Kapoor’s e-filing account was found to be hacked.

As per the First Information Report, “Kumar hacked Kareena Kapoor’s e-filing account. We traced the Internet Protocol address of the hacker. Kumar had got access to Kareena Kapoor’s mobile number through which he got her PAN card details and Aadhar card details. He had accessed all the details of her income tax e-filing account at a cyber cafe.”

According to a cyber cell official, “Kumar has confessed to the crime and has been arrested. He has confessed to the crime. We have got the information that he used to do e-filing for his clients. The matter is being further investigated.”

Kumar has been arrested under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 43 (Damage to compute or computer system by any person without permission of the owner or any person who is in-charge of a computer, computer system or computer network), Section 66A (any information which he knows to be false, but for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred or ill will, persistently by making use of such computer resource or a communication device) and Section 66(c)(any electronic mail or electronic mail message for the purpose of causing annoyance or inconvenience or to deceive or to mislead the addressee or recipient about the origin of such messages) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.