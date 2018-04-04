Fan 2.0! To meet Salman Khan, 15-year-old girl climbs wall at Galaxy Apartment

The Mumbai police officials held a 15-year-old girl from Bhopal after she allegedly scaled a wall and entered Galaxy Apartment’s premises to meet Salman Khan, she was later sent to children’s home in Dongri.

According to a report in Indian Express, the girl is a ninth standard student and a resident of Berasia, near Bhopal. The incident took place around 11 am on Tuesday, when Mumbai Police main control was informed that a teenage girl climbed and entered Galaxy Apartment’s premises. After police officials reached the spot, following which the girl was brought to Bandra police station for preliminary inquiry. And, later sent to Dongri children’s home.

An officer told the leading daily, “The girl had left her house on Sunday evening and she arrived in the city on Tuesday morning. We believe that the girl instantly caught the long distance train and came to Mumbai. The girl initially tried entering the building premises from the gate but she was stopped by the security guards. The girl said it was her dream to meet Salman Khan and requested them to allow her to meet him. The guards didn’t allow her to enter claiming that he wasn’t at home so she decided to climb the wall and meet the star.”

The police during investigation learnt that the girl’s parents had a registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code with Berasia police on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, the girl was sent to Dongri children’s home and girl’s parents along with a team of local police are on their way to Mumbai.