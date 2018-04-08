Failed Class 9 students to get a second chance

Students of Class 9, who have failed, will have to appear for this re-exam in end of June 2018. They will have to reappear for only those subjects in which they fail.

Mumbai : For the first time, students of Class 9 of all schools of the state who fail in their final examination will be given a chance to appear for a re-examination.

Students can appear for this examination, pass in it and get promoted to Class 10 and need not waste an academic year. This initiative aims to reduce number of students quitting schools and opting for private tenth standard.

The checking and marking system of this re-examination will be done in a similar pattern like the marking of the Class 9 examination.

The state education department on Saturday issued a Government Resolution (GR) regarding this. This move has been introduced to give students a chance to clear their examination and get promoted to Class 10.

Also, this plan has been initiated to reduce the number of students who would quit school and opt for private tenth standard examination.

Schools authorities and principal stated that this initiative will prevent loss of one academic year. A principal said, “The academic year of Class 10 is crucial for any student as it involves the board examination. Students who fail in Class 9 often are demotivated to continue schooling and, therefore, quit to prevent loss of one year. Students and parents opt for private tenth as it saves time and embarassment of failure.”

Teachers claimed the burden of conducting a re-examination will be on them.

Rajesh Pandya, a teacher, said, “We will have to set the question papers for this re-examination. Also, month of June marks the start of a new academic year and teachers will have to juggle time to set these papers, conduct re-examination and also check the answer papers.”

A senior official of the department said, “Students are often detained by schools in Class 9 as they aim to promote only bright students to Class 10. The results of Class 10 board examination reflects the reputation of the school so they fail students who are weak in studies. This re-examination will give students an additional opportunity to prepare themselves during the holidays and get promoted without any loss of an academic year.”