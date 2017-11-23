Extortion case: Thane police files chargesheet against Iqbal Kaskar

Mumbai: The Thane police on Tuesday filed a 1645-page chargesheet against Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in an extortion case registered by a Thane builder. The charge-sheet has also named another mafia operative Chhota Shakeel and some other known or unknown gangsters, besides other co-accused Israr Jamil Sayyed, Mumtaz Ejaz Shaikh and Pankaj Gangar.

According to Rajkumar Kothmire, investigating officer in the case, “We have filed the chargesheet running into 1,645 pages before the Thane Special MCOCA Court today (Tuesday) against the accused in the extortion case registered by builder Suresh Jain.” The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 384, 386, 387, 34 and 120(B), and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act Section 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4) and 3(5), registered by the Kasarvadavali police station in Thane. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody until December 2.