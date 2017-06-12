Expert advises KYC for Facebook to curb rise in cybercrime in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The rapid diffusion of technology and high penetration rate of internet in urban as well as rural India, say 31%, have armed cybercriminals to exploit internet users on the virtual world. Mark Zukertberg’s Facebook has brought the world in one neighbourhood.

The latest data of Facebook users (April 2017) across the globe reveals that India is the second largest country with 213 million Facebook users after the US where 219 million people have their accounts on the world’s largest social networking sites. Its lucrative applications like free audio and video calling are engaging more people to get easily connected with others.

The experts believe that the cybercriminals follow internet users and they get updated with the new technologies to exploit. The criminals are devising unique ways to commit new and disturbing crimes on the world’s largest social networking site, Facebook.

The law enforcement agencies in India are having a hard time to police cybercrime on Facebook for certain reasons. “In Mumbai, at least 40% of cybercrimes registered at Cyber Cell at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) are related to Facebook and the detection rate is 10% which is alarmingly low,” said a senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of Mumbai police, requesting anonymity.

FB should start KYC norms

The security feature in social media is very important. Today anyone can open fake accounts on Facebook to settle their personal score on the virtual world. It is easy for one to resort to choose internet world to malign the image of one’s rival.

“No thought has been given to initiate norms like Know Your Customers (KYC) at Facebook till date. Today banking sector is doing exceeding well after starting KYC norms, which helps us doing better policing. We had suggested the executives to start KYC policy in Facebook too but they fear their business will nosedive if it is started,” added the IPS officer.

“It is all about the business and the number of users Facebook gets without KYC. When the things are without KYC you can add users and more users allows them to show more target audience to their clients who do marketing on Facebook,” said Prashant Mali, a cyber expert.

The Facebook has set minimum age of 13 years to open an account. “But who is verifying their age? How the age is being verified while opening an account on Facebook? Today school-going children, below 13 years age, have Facebook accounts,” added the IPS officer.

The cyber expert Mali said, “At least Facebook should devise a mechanism to find out if the user is adult or not.”

Decentralise FB server

Facebook has become an easy tool for fraud placement and matrimonial agencies. Stalking and cyberbullying on the world’s largest social networking site are the least among the long list of cybercrimes. Such fraudsters and scammers use proxy server to disguise their main Internet Protocol (IP) address. And, also, to avoid being easily traced by law enforcement agencies.

The IPS officer said that the investigators have to wait for the response from Facebook executives to locate the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the accused. “The server of Facebook is not in India. They have set up their server only in Ireland and it takes lengthy time to get the IP address of the cyber criminals, who cleverly use proxy servers to avoid being traced.”

“During the last leg of 2016, we (the Mumbai police) had put an oral proposal before the visiting Facebook executives to decentralise its server. If it is done, we will be able to catch the accused faster than the current scenario,” said the IPS officer.

However, Facebook was not available to comment.