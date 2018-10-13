Experiment double-decker services for local trains: Bombay High Court asks Railways

Mumbai: Taking note of the overcrowding in local trains, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the railways to consider starting double-decker services for city’s suburban local lines, on a trial basis. The railways, however, said the suggestion was not feasible as it is already facing difficulties to deal with the nearly 75 lakh commuters, who use local trains on a daily basis.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, “Looking at the overcrowding in locals, why don’t you (railways) consider introducing double-decker services for local trains?” The bench got an instant reply from Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, that the idea was not feasible. “We have conducted a study in the past and found this infeasible,” ASG Singh submitted.

“Let us see the report of the said study. We want to see it. Till then, consider experimenting the double-decker services, at least on a trial basis,” the bench said. While accepting to furnish the report, ASG Singh further submitted, “The trains are overcrowded as nearly 75 lakh commuters use local trains daily. We are finding it difficult to deal with the overcrowding.”

The bench was seized with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by activist Sameer Zaveri, highlighting the sorry state of affairs of the railways. The PIL sought a wide range of directions like increasing the height of platforms, providing emergency medical facilities at railway stations and so on.

Train journey now safe for women, Railways tell Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court was on Friday informed that the number of complaints pertaining to women safety in railways have come down, considerably. The railways also highlighted the slew of steps, it has undertaken to ensure a safe journey for women commuters. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni was informed that the railways have taken several steps like deploying guards in women compartments, special women trains, installing CCTV cameras in some trains etc, to ensure the safety of women.