Exclusive! Inside pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post-engagement bash

After months of rumours, it was a no surprise when Akash Ambani, the eldest son India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to a childhood friend Shloka Mehta and the engagement became the new talk in town. They both exchanged rings in a Goa, and later a family threw a bash at Ambani residence in Antillia. This bash was attended by Ambani’s relatives and even most of Bollywood faces attended the bash, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Katina Kaif, Zaheer Khan arrived with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Kiran Rao, John Abraham. The couple Akash and Shloka looked gorgeous together as they cut a pink and gold four-tiered cake which has their initials embossed on it.

“Today is all about ‘hearts’. The theme is ‘hearts’, Shloka is a ‘heart’, Akash is a ‘heart’; it’s about the greeting of hearts, the meeting of hearts, and the celebration of hearts. And Anant and I are all hearts for Shloka and Akash. I don’t think our hearts could burst anymore with love and affection than it is today. And, we are just so happy to call Akash our bhai and Shloka our bhabhi,” Isha Ambani told her family and other guests gathered at the occasion, according to The Indian Express.

