Ex-SIMI member held at airport

Mumbai: Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra on Saturday apprehended a former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) member from the international airport here.

ATS officials said that Sarjeel Sheikh (34) was caught based on a tip-off that some absconding former members of the SIMI were visiting India regularly. Sheikh was an absconding accused in a case registered at Kurla police station relating to assault on a public servant as well as unlawful assembly, officials informed. He has been handed over to Kurla police for further legal action, said officials.